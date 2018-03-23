Hyderabad firm booked in Rs 1,394-cr loan fraud case

New Delhi : The CBI has booked a Hyderabad-based construction and infrastructure company for allegedly defrauding a consortium of eight banks to the tune of over Rs 1,394 crore, officials said on Thursday.

Totem Infrastructure, which worked as a sub-contractor for several major infrastructure companies, and its promoters Tottempudi Salalith and Tottempudi Kavita were named in a CBI FIR, registered on the basis of a complaint from the Union Bank of India, one of the eight banks, they said.

The company figured in the list of the biggest tax defaulters released by the Income Tax Department in 2015 with an outstanding tax of over Rs 400 crore.

The I-T department had in 2015 also announced a reward of up to Rs 15 lakh to informants for tracing the company, calling it “untraceable”, and other defaulters in the list. The bank also alleged that the promoters were untraceable, but the agency managed to track them down at their new place of residence and carried out searches there on Thursday, the officials said.

The CBI also issued a Look-Out Circular against the promoters to prevent them from leaving the country and tracking their movements, they said.

The bank alleged in the complaint that it suffered a loss of Rs 313.84 crore as the loans given to the company had become NPA in June, 2012.

They said the total dues towards the consortium stand at Rs 1,394.43 crore.

It is alleged that the loans taken from the banks for various projects were diverted for purposes other than they were meant for and to personal accounts of the promoters.

Indian Technomac director held in Rs 6k-cr fraud

New Delhi : CID sleuths have arrested a director of Paonta Sahib-based firm Indian Technomac Company in a nearly Rs 6,000 crore fraud case.

The accused director, Vinay Kumar Sharma, son of IAS officer M L Sharma, a former Deputy Commissioner of Sirmour district, was on Wednesday produced in a local court at Paonta Sahib which remanded him in Police (CID) custody till March 24.

The financial fraud, one of the biggest in the state, was being investigated by the different departments of the state for the past over four years. The company closed the manufacturing operations surreptitiously in March 2014.