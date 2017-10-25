Free Press Journal
Home / Business / Hyderabad becomes home to OYO’s tech development centre

Hyderabad becomes home to OYO’s tech development centre

— By Agencies | Oct 25, 2017 12:17 am
Hyderabad : Hospitality company OYO has launched its first remote tech development centre in Hyderabad.

“The development aligns with the company’s vision to build cutting edge in-house technology to solve supply-demand imbalance in real-estate and hospitality,” it said in a statement. “Primarily an engineering centre, it will focus on developing innovative products for customers, partners and employees,” the company said.

OYO has appointed Priyank Choudhary, who joins the company as vice president – engineering, to head the centre. Additionally, he will lead Micro Markets and New Products technology, reports PTI. Anil Goel, CTO of OYO, said, “Our new tech development centre in Hyderabad will drive our operations across the country and internationally.


“It will serve as the COE for machine learning and artificial intelligence initiatives of OYO. Our focus will also be on developing effective customer engagement strategies, understanding their behaviour better and offering a personalised and superior experience.”

The company operates in more than 200 Indian towns, Malaysia and Nepal. It works with various online agencies.

