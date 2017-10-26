Free Press Journal
HUL Q2 net goes up 16% to Rs 1,276 crore

— By Agencies | Oct 26, 2017 12:13 am
New Delhi : FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) Wednesday reported a 16.42 per cent increase in its standalone net profit at Rs 1,276 crore for the September quarter, mainly on account of lower expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,096 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, HUL said in a regulatory filing. Net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 8,199 crore as against Rs 8,335 crore in the year-ago period, down 1.63 per cent. HUL’s expenses in the second quarter were down 5.95 per cent at Rs 6,748 crore .

   “In a challenging business environment, we delivered a particularly strong overall performance. This reflects the stren gth of our brands,” HUL Chairman Harish Manwani said.


