HUL Q2 net goes up 16% to Rs 1,276 crore

New Delhi : FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) Wednesday reported a 16.42 per cent increase in its standalone net profit at Rs 1,276 crore for the September quarter, mainly on account of lower expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,096 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, HUL said in a regulatory filing. Net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 8,199 crore as against Rs 8,335 crore in the year-ago period, down 1.63 per cent. HUL’s expenses in the second quarter were down 5.95 per cent at Rs 6,748 crore .

“In a challenging business environment, we delivered a particularly strong overall performance. This reflects the stren gth of our brands,” HUL Chairman Harish Manwani said.