HTTPS.IN – A new SSL web security e-commerce portal launch

Mumbai: Adweb Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a leading Mumbai-based IT security provider and an industry veteran in website security solutions,launched its new portal https.in, an online platform for procuring SSL & code signing certificates, for securing mobile apps and websites,today in Mumbai.

Every digital payments platform needs to ensure SSL certificate based encryption as its first line of defense for transaction security, privacy and non-repudiation.The BFSI segment relies on this for all its online initiatives and now more than ever fintech app developers are ensuring that their code is shrink wrapped with an ssl digital signature.

Adweb Technologies – new portal, also ensures Google compliance, to secure all web presence with https://

Starting later this month, with the browser upgrade to Google Chrome version 56, all websites accepting sensitive information or those with a log-in page, having an http address will be marked as INSECURE.

Google has also announced, in its adoption of what it calls “HTTPS Everywhere”, that https site owners will gain a ranking signal boost on Google search, as compared to their non https competitors.

While most web users, are only aware of https when doing internet banking transactions, they will now see the change in their entire web browsing experience with more websites now moving to a more secure “https” domain.

With the staggering growth in the number of cyber-attacks every year, most websites, whether business or personal, are becoming highly susceptible to their invaluable data getting stolen in transit, and being exposed to the outside world. In combating this growing menace, a secured ‘https’ site provides the minimum baseline protection, trust and complete communication privacy to its users, as against a normal ‘http’ site.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Mr. Apurva K. Mody, Founder, Adweb Technologies Pvt. Ltd., stated “HTTPS.IN is an effort to educate and economically provide, through an easy online process, SSL & Code signing certificates to the SME & software developers alike. We have been in the business of offering online security solutions to leading companies worldwide for over a decade and are preferred Platinum Partners of the world’s leading Certificate Authorities (CA) including Symantec, Comodo, Geotrust, Thawte and RapidSSL.