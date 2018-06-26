HPCL-MRPL merger to get board approval in two months: ONGC

New Delhi : Boards of Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals may approve the merger of their companies in about two months, Oil and Natural Gas Corp Chairman and Managing Director Shashi Shankar said.

Last month, HPCL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Kumar Surana had said the company wants MRPL to be merged with itself within the current financial year.

Merger of the two oil refiners, both of which are ONGC’s subsidiaries, is expected to improve efficiencies as MRPL has virtually no marketing network, while HPCL sells more petroleum products than it produces. Integration of the two companies could also help create synergies in procurement of crude oil.

ONGC and HPCL would also have to decide on the nature of the transaction. ONGC owns 51.1 per cent stake in HPCL and 71.6 per cent stake in MRPL. HPCL also owns 16.96 per cent stake in MRPL.

HPCL can either buy ONGC’s stake in MRPL or there could be a share swap that would give the parent company more shares in HPCL. A combination of these two types of transactions might also be considered.