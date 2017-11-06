How to earn tax-free income: Some insights

Do you know that it is possible to arrange your investible funds in such a fashion that you do not have to pay any tax on the income earned on such funds, irrespective of the size of the funds. Yes – you read that correctly – you can earn tax-free income, irrespective of the amount of capital invested. And smart investors are indeed doing so, as you read this.

There are a couple of ways you can go about achieving this seemingly impossible task. Let us assume that the invested capital is as high as ` 10 crore. We have taken this extra high amount for a couple of reasons. One, it helps with dealing in round numbers and second, it showcases that truly the size of the capital doesn’t matter. Of course, when you tailor make the strategy for yourself, use proportional figures.

We assume that the average dividend payout is 2% p. a., the average growth is 10% p. a., and you require ` 1 crore annually (the entire growth), for your day-to-day expenses.

Now the strategies for different needs arising out of specific desires of the investor related with his investment horizons and risk appetite

Invest the entire amount directly in listed securities on a recognized stock exchange in India. All your withdrawals after a lock-in of just 1 year will be tax-free. There is a very small problem. Dividends received over ` 10 lakh are chargeable to Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) @10%. You will be receiving a dividend of around ` 20 lakh and will be required to pay tax of ` 1 lakh. The tax payable, if any, is negligible and can be ignored.

Of course, the above method is not for everyone – direct investment in equities is surely well rewarding but the investor has to be an expert in stock market investing. It not only needs an extremely close and continuous contact with the market news but also a large risk appetite.

A better strategy is to invest your funds in equity-based mutual funds. It is definitely worthwhile to pay the small fee the MFs charge for this service. But here too, though lesser than direct equity investment, there is a considerable element of risk. What if you do not have even that much of a risk appetite? Basically, you wish to earn tax-free income at the lowest possible risk. Well, no problem. The way to achieve this forms the essence of this article.

MFs have different courses for different horses. You can have a good and hard look at their debt-based schemes, where the risk is very much lower.

Yes, it is true that the tax provisions for debt-based schemes are not as powerful as those for equity-based ones. Nevertheless, let us have a good look at these.

The amount of gains earned from withdrawals effected from debt-based schemes are treated as short-term gains and are charged to tax as normal income of the account holder. It is this aspect which wrongly repels most of the investors from investment in debt-based schemes. Why wrong? Well, let me take an example for clarity (there is a bit of math involved but if you stay with it, we promise you will fund it simple) —

Suppose you have invested ` 100 lakh (= 1 crore) in such a scheme and it grows by 10% in one year, leaving ` 110 lakh in the kitty. If you withdraw the entire amount of immediately after 1 year, the growth of ` 10 lakh will be treated as short-term capital gains and taxed at the normal rate applicable to your tax zone. The tax applicable is not on the entire amount of withdrawal of ` 110 lakh but only on its growth of ` 10 lakh. This is simple to understand. What most of investors fail to understand is that on similar lines, if you don’t withdraw the entire capital but only the growth part of it i.e. if you withdraw only the ` 10 lakh of growth, thus keeping your original investment intact, you would have in essence withdrawn ` 9 lakh from capital and ` 1 lakh from the growth thereon. It is this ` 1 lakh that gets taxed at the rate applicable to you. And since the minimum tax exemption limit is ` 2.50 lakh, the entire taxable growth would be in effect tax-free!

And if you are a senior citizen you can potentially invest up to ` 3 crore, withdraw ` 30 lakh and yet not pay any tax. How? Well, the income on ` 30 lakh works out at ` 3 lakh and assuming you have no other income chargeable to tax, no tax is required to be paid, thanks to the threshold of ` 3 lakh for senior citizens.

This would be the situation for the initial period of 3 years. Thereafter, you can apply indexation to arrive at the taxable income. And once again you will find that on account of the additional benefit of indexation, the growth continues to remain tax-free.

Plain and simple. To reiterate something we mentioned initially – it is for ease of understanding that we have rounded off the above figures. Most accurate figures are — the capital withdrawn happens to be ` 9,09,090.90 and the growth element thereon, happens to be ` 90,909.09, the total being ` 100 lakh.

Obviously, debt-based schemes have emerged as the ultimate solution for those who do not have enough risk appetite to take the market related risks in equities. Unfortunately, it is true that most of the investors park their funds in Bank FDs for safety, where

the highest rate available on a 5-year FD is less than 8% p.a. and what’s more, it is fully chargeable to tax.

What are the returns available on debt-based schemes of MFs? Have a look at the following table, which we have extracted from figures available in the public domain. (Mutual Fund Insight magazine)

To sum, India has indeed become a tax haven for all investible funds.

The authors may be contacted at wonderlandconsultants @yahoo.com.