Housing and health schemes upgraded for journalists

Mumbai : In a bid to reward journalists for their work, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has introduced number of schemes which is related to health, housing, life insurance etc. He announced that the state will raise the cashless treatment limit of journalists under health and accident group insurance scheme to Rs 4 lakh.

Apart from health and accident insurance, Chouhan said that it will increase financial aid given in case of a journalist’s death from Rs one lakh to Rs 4 lakh, aid given for camera damage to journalists from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 and 5 percent interest grant on housing loan up to Rs 25 lakh. He said this while addressing the national, state-level and regional journalists’ felicitation ceremony at the CM House. He said that journalism is an extraordinary and challenging task.

A journalist has to fulfil different responsibilities under different circumstances, he added. He said that journalists should continue to be alert and active in bringing truth to the fore and give the society the right direction. Madhya Pradesh respects the role of journalists in social concerns and understands their sense of service towards the society.

In this connection a ‘Shraddha Nidhi’ has been set up for senior journalists. Making a mention of the changing phase of journalism, he said that the contribution of journalists during independence, freedom movement and emergency is importance and unforgettable.

He felicitated 30 journalists with national, state-level and regional journalism award for the year 2015 and 2016. In his welcome address Public Relations and Water Resources Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra said that journalists have to be constantly active and alert. They have to face new challenges and fulfil responsibilities every day. State government respects this role of journalists. Commissioner Public Relations P Narhari proposed the vote of thanks.