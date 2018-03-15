HMSI faces CCI probe over unfair business practices

New Delhi : Fair trade regulator CCI on Wednesday ordered an investigation against Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) for various anti-competitive provisions in its agreement with dealers.

It was alleged that HMSI had perpetuated tie-in arrangements, imposed resale price maintenance and maintained a discount control mechanism through the standard form of dealership agreement. After finding prima-facie evidence of competition norm violations, the watchdog has decided to carry out a detailed probe against the company.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) noted that prima -facie a case of contravention of Section 3 and 4 of the Competition Act is made out against the company.

Section 3 and Section 4 pertains to anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominant market position, respectively.