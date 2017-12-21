Hinduism offers solutions to ecological crisis: Experts

Academicians, philosophers and religious experts from all over the world at a conference have opined that Hindu Religion is rich and diverse and could offer solutions to the current ecological crisis faced by the people due to climatic changes and other related factors.

The speakers from India and abroad, at a four-day summit on ‘Hinduism and Ecology— towards a sustainable future’, were unanimous in their opinion that Hindu traditions and way of life were universal and would be able to strike an ecological balance if practiced wholeheartedly.

The conference, organised by Govardhan Eco Village (GEV) of International Society for Krishna consciousness (ISKCON) and Yale Divinity School of Yale University, brought together leading faculty and religious leaders from around the world to explore Hindu visions and endeavours to create a more sustainable future at the current moment of extreme ecological crisis faced today.