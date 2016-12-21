Hershey forays into premium chocolate segment

Mumbai: After launching milk additives and chocolate spread, Hershey India today said it has entered the premium chocolate segment in the country with its brand Brookside.

“These are exciting times for us at Hershey India. Over the past few months, we ventured into several attractive categories like milk additives, milk shakes and chocolate spreads, through differentiated products offering under the Hershey’s brand. We have now entered the growing premium chocolate category with our globally acclaimed brand Brookside,” Hershey India Managing Director Praveen Jakate said in a statement.

Brookside will be available in three flavours — Blueberry and Acai, Raspberry and Goji and Pomegranate — in large stores in select cities. It is priced at Rs 50 for 33.3gm and Rs 140 for 100gm.

Hershey India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of US-based chocolate maker The Hershey Company which has more than 80 brands around the world that drive over USD 7.4 billion in annual revenues with brands like Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses among others.

In India, the company sells Sofit and Jumpin beverages, confectioneries under the nutrine brand and Hershey’s Syrup.