HDFC MF told to scrap pre-IPO placement, return money

New Delhi: Markets watchdog Sebi has asked HDFC AMC to cancel the shares allotted to distributors and advisers, ahead of its initial public offering, officials said. Also, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) directed the country’s second-largest mutual fund house to return the money it had collected from distributors and independent financial advisers, at the rate of 12 per cent, they added.

The fund house had made a private placement of shares to the tune of Rs 150 crore to 140 distributors in April this year. These shares were offered at Rs 1,050 per share. Though it had offered stocks to nearly 200 distributors, only 140 subscribed, industry insiders said. HDFC AMC, in its draft red herring prospectus, had said it may reserve up to 7.2 lakh shares for distributors, subject to regulatory approvals.

The move was criticised by industry participants as they felt this could undermine distributors’ ability to provide unbiased advice to their clients. According to industry participants, the distributors, who subscribed the shares of the fund house, may give biased advice because of their equity stake in HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC).

This has prompted Sebi to ask the fund house to scrap this pre-IPO placement.

A query sent to HDFC AMC in this regard has remained unanswered.