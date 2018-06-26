HDFC, Kotak deny eyeing stake in PNB Housing

Mumbai : Mortgage lender HDFC and private sector Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday said they were not eyeing stake in the PNB Housing Finance.

Both the lenders, in their separate stock exchange filing, termed a report in this regard as factually incorrect and baseless.

“…we would like to inform you (stock exchanges) that the Corporation had no meeting with the management of PNB Housing Finance Ltd and is not looking to acquire any stake in PNB Housing Finance,” HDFC said in its filing.