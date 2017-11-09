HDFC Bank launches SmartUp Zone in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, The HDFC Bank has announced the launch of a SmartUp Zone, an exclusive area inside the branch dedicated to start-ups, in Hyderabad. In the first phase, the SmartUp Zone has been launched at its the Gachibowli branch in the city, catering to all the start-ups located in Telangana, HDFC Bank said in a statement.

There are about 2,000 start-ups based in Hyderabad with about 350 accounts with HDFC bank, it said. “Nationally, SmartUp Zones will be launched in over 65 branches in 30 cities across India, including tier 2 and 3 cities that are emerging as start-up hubs,” it said.

Through the zones, specially trained bank staff will offer tailor-made banking and advisory solutions to entrepreneurs. SmartUp is tailored to meet all the requirements of a start-up, offering banking and payment solutions, along with advisory and forex services. This year, the bank is taking its start-up offering to the next level with dedicated start-up zones, the statement said.

“At HDFC Bank, we are working towards creating a complete ecosystem to nurture the spirit of innovation and enterprise in the start-up space that will spur job creation and bring economic benefits to the country,” said Madhusudan Hegde, the branch banking head (south).