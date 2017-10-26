Free Press Journal
HCL Tech Q2 net up 8.6%

HCL Tech Q2 net up 8.6%

— By Agencies | Oct 26, 2017 12:12 am
New Delhi : India’s fourth largest software firm HCL Technologies Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 2,188 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, up 8.6 per cent over the year-ago period.

The company maintained its 2017-18 revenue growth forecast at 10.5-12.5 per cent in constant currency terms. HCL Tech’s revenue stood at Rs 12,434 crore during the second quarter of FY2017-18, about 7.9 per cent higher than the same period previous year.

 “This quarter marks the end of H1 (first half) of FY’18 which has seen us deliver a strong broad–based growth across businesses,” C.Vijayakumar, the President & CEO of HCL Technologies Ltd, said in a statement.


 

