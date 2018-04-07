HCL Tech buys C3i Solutions for $60 mn

New Delhi : Software services firm HCL Technologies has acquired C3i Solutions for $60 million, a move aimed at accelerating the Indian IT firm’s growth in life sciences and consumer services.

C3i Solutions is a wholly owned, independently operated subsidiary of Merck & Co, (known as MSD outside the US and Canada).

It provides multi-channel customer engagement services for life sciences and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries.

“With this acquisition, HCL will complement its broad-based IT and business services capability with the additional depth that C3i has in the life sciences and CPG verticals,” HCL Tech said.

C3i’s expertise in the clinical, pharmacovigilance, and pharma sales support domains and the strong partnership will enable HCL’s life sciences customers to become more patient-centric and offer services to IT and business stakeholders. “C3i’s capabilities provide HCL with an innovative and complementary services portfolio and a vast customer base to strengthen HCL’s position as a top technology solutions provider to the life sciences and consumer industries,” HCL Tech President and CEO C Vijayakumar said.