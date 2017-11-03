HCC’s joint venture bags Rs 497-crore order for Pune Metro

New Delhi: Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) today said its joint venture firm has bagged a contract worth Rs 497 crore for Pune Metro. The contract is for construction of nine elevated metro stations. The total length of Pune Metro-phase 1 is 32 km.

“Hindustan Construction Company, a lead partner in the joint venture with AL FARA’A, has been awarded Rs 497.09 crore contract by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for Pune Metro Rail Project,” HCC said in a BSE filing. HCC’s share in the JV is 51 per cent (Rs 253.5 crore). The project is to be completed in 110 weeks. HCC stock was trading 3.30 per cent lower at Rs 38.10 apiece on BSE in morning trade today.