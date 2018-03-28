HC tells DMRC to pay Rs 306 cr to RInfra arm

New Delhi : The Delhi High Court has directed state-run DMRC to pay Rs 306 crore to the lenders of Reliance Infrastructure’s (Rinfra) subsidiary DAMEPL, so that its accounts are not termed non-performing assets.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has to pay Rs 5,164.79 crore to Reliance Infrastructure’s (Rinfra) subsidiary Delhi Airport Metro Express (DAMEPL) as per an arbitral award. Justice Vibhu Bakhru asked DMRC to make the payment before March 28.

The court said that the accounts of Delhi Airport Metro Express in the 11 banks cannot be allowed to become NPA despite having an arbitral award in its favour. The direction came on an interim plea by DAMEPL claiming it has to pay over Rs 1,882 crore to the banks to prevent its accounts with them from being categorised as NPAs. The banks are — Axis Bank, UCO Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank, Dena Bank, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of India, IIFC UK and Canara Bank London.