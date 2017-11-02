HC stays show cause notice to McDonald’s

New Delhi : The Delhi High Court on Wednesday put on hold the show cause notice issued by the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) to fast-food major McDonald’s and its parent company. The NCLT order had come on a contempt plea filed by McDonald’s estranged Indian partner Vikram Bakshi.

Justice R K Gauba gave the interim relief to McDonald’s and listed the matter for further arguments on November 7. The order came on the company’s plea challenging the show cause notice issued to it by the NCLT. McDonald’s in its plea has contended that in the absence of rules for conduct of contempt action under section 425 of the Companies Act, such proceedings would deprive it of its fundamental rights.