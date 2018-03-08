HC calls Nirav case sketchy, seeks ED reply

New Delhi : The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Enforcement Directorate on a plea by Nirav Modi’s firm Firestar Diamond against a money laundering case lodged by the agency in connection with the over Rs 12,600 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and I S Mehta issued notice to the ED on Firestar Diamond International Private Ltd’s plea seeking direction to the agency to supply it several documents, including a copy of the search warrants.

Calling the case “sketchy”, the Delhi High Court Judge said, “want to wait to see what the ED has to say because Vijay Aggarwal (Nirav Modi’s lawyer) himself doesn’t seem to be too sure of the facts of the case”.

The bench, however, refrained itself from staying the proceedings against the company saying we want to consider the “stay part” after the agency files their response.

It directed ED to place before it the sequence in which it has initiated proceedings in the matter.

“The relevant records involved in the matter should be placed before the court on the next date of the hearing, March 19. The officer conversant with the present case should also remain present in the court to answer all queries,” the bench said.