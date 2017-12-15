Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Exit poll results give Sensex a 358-point lift

Mumbai: Riding high on exit polls that predict a BJP victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the Sensex shot up 358 points today, aided by heavy liquidity and a surging rupee. The ruling BJP at the Centre looks headed for a win in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, according to a string of exit polls by survey agencies.

The impact was visible as all sectoral indices led by metal and capital goods jumped by up to 1.87 percent. The 30-share Sensex climbed 358.11 points, or 1.07 percent, to 33,605.11. It had gained 193.66 points in the previous session. The 50-share NSE Nifty too went up 110.20points, or 1.07 percent, to 10,362.30. In the forex market, the rupee appreciated 23 paise to64.11.

Prominent gainers include Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, HDFCBank, L&T and Tata Steel, rising by up to 2.48 percent. Globally, at other Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei was down0.88 percent while Shanghai Composite shed 0.48 percent in early trade today. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng too fell 0.96 percent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.31 percent down yesterday.