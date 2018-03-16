Gudi Padwa 2018: Deals and offers you cannot afford to miss!

Gudi, toran, delicacies and new clothes, Maharashtra is all set to celebrate Gudi Padwa. The festival is the first day of the Hindu calendar and has always been solemnised with great religious and cultural fervour. With the new year comes great offers and deals. And these offers help to get a makeover. Gudi Padwa is considered auspicious when it comes to buying a new vehicle or a new house or electrical gadgets. It is also the time of the year when we embrace those gorgeous ethnic wears. With Gudi Padwa it is raining offers everywhere.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors has come up with a ‘Maximum March Offer’ this Gudi Padwa. The offer gives benefits up to Rs 1 lakh and includes insurance for Re 1 on the Tiago, Tigor, Hexa, Zest and Safari Storme. Avail benefits up to Rs 1 lakh on Hexa, up to Rs 28,000 on Tata Tiago and Rs 32,000 on Tigor and up to Rs 65,000 on Zest, among others. In addition, there are attractive exchange bonus offers.

Flipkart

Flipkart is offering up to 70 percent off on various products. It is offering up to 65 percent off on home appliances, up to 55 percent off on summer special products like fans and air coolers, up to 40 percent off on refrigerators and microwaves, and more. Get an additional 10 percent off if you shop on SBI cards. The offer is valid until March 18.

Amazon

To celebrate Gudi Padwa, Amazon has come up with another shopping fest. Under the fest, the e-commerce brand will give EMI offers on select phones, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwave ovens, chimneys, dishwashers, laptops, and furniture. The offer is valid until March 22. In addition, there will be 10 percent cash back if you shop on your ICICI bank credit cards.

Pepperfry



Buying furniture online has become mainstream and Pepperfry has made it better and easier. The brand spoils you with choices in terms of style and price. To make the festive season more joyful, Pepperfry has come up with ‘Shubh Aarambh Sale’, wherein it will offer up to 50 percent off on furniture, decor, furnishings and more. The offer is valid until March 19.

Big Bazaar

Big Bazaar has come up with Mega Home Fest where you can get up to 50 percent off on home essential products like kitchen tools, dinner sets, home electronics, air conditioners, refrigerators, televisions and more. The sale ends on March 18.

Tanishq



Tanishq has announced an offer that jewellery lovers can drool over. The jewellery brand is offering free gold coin of 0.2 grams with every purchase of gold or diamond jewellery word Rs 10,000. The offer is valid on March 17 and 18.