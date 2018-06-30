GSTN sees surge in taxpayer base, plans steps to improve compliance

New Delhi : Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) on Friday said it will analyse final sales return data with respect to Eway bill to help improve compliance.

GSTN also witnessed a significant jump in its active taxpayer base, with the number of taxpayers registered with the GST system jumping to over 1.12 crore from an initial 63.76 lakh. GSTN CEO Prakash Kumar said analysis of HSN code — which is used to classify products — in Eway bill data helps to know which commodity is moving from which part of country to where and thereby the end user can be identified.

“We are doing simple analytics by just comparing GSTR-3B and 1,” Kumar said. He said the potential of data analytics is huge as it helps not only to improve compliance but also helps in policy making.

The data analytics can be done on how same kind of taxpayers are behaving and also on circular trade for tracking actual movement of goods. “Once you have data at one place, there are techniques and we have started analysing. We will be developing tools for our tax officers so that they can do it themselves,” Kumar said. Analysis can be on what is reported in Eway bill and what’s reported in GSTR-1. “Analysis of Eway bill data will tell you which are the hub-and-spoke of a country for every commodity. Which commodity goes where and from where it is distributed,” Kumar said.

Reverse charge mechanism deferred

NEW DELHI: The government has kept in abeyance GST provisions relating to reverse charge mechanism for another three months till September-end. In a notification, the CBIC said the provision of reverse charge mechanism (RCM) will remain suspended till September 30, as against the earlier date of June 30. Under the RCM, registered dealers are required to make tax payments in case they procure goods from unregistered businesses.