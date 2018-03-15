GST Summit 2018: GST 2.0: Hitting the Reset Button

The evolution of GST has brought about a lot of confusion in terms of determination, compliance and overall implementation. Moreover, most taxologists are flabbergasted with changing rules and improper returns process. In this time of turbulence, it is important that all the industry leaders join hands and help the taxation industry thrive cutting through the challenges.

GST Summit 2018 by Thomson Reuters and TaxSutra has summoned the leaders to talk about the solutions to practical implementation challenges faced by the Industry, the legal issues that are cropping up and the use of technology to put everything in place!

The chief discussion points of the summit are

How is industry dealing with Anti-profiteering?

GSTN Perspective and How Technology has enabled GST Compliance

Intricacies of E-Way bill – Has GST achieved Supply Chain disruption?

Treatment of Exports & Imports under GST – Interplay with Customs & FTP

Input Tax Credit Eligibility – Industry Challenges

Litigation Trends and Experiences under GST

Innovation driven by GST

Catch the summit online live through this live streaming of GST 2.0 –Hitting the Reset Button!

