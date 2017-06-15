GST registration for biz to reopen on June 25

New Delhi : If you have not been able to register on the GST Network within the deadline ending on Thursday, do not panic! There’s one more chance coming your way as the registration for existing excise, service tax and VAT payers will reopen on June 25.

There are about 80 lakh excise, service tax and VAT assessees as present, of which 64.35 lakh have already migrated to the portal of GST Network — the company readying the IT backbone for GST regime. The window for migration to the GSTN, which opened on June 1, will close on Thursday and during the fortnight, 4.35 lakh taxpayers have enrolled taking the total to 64.35 lakh. However, this is 80 per cent of the existing assessees. GSTN chief Navin Kumar said, “Whosoever wants to do business under GST and wants to migrate, we will provide facility to them even after June 15. From June 25, anyone who is left out now, can come and file information and migrate to GST.”