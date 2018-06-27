GST Council looks to set up appellate authority

New Delhi : The revenue department is considering setting up of a centralised appellate authority to deal with the problem created by contradictory verdicts passed by the Authority of Advance Rulings (AAR) in different states, a top official said on Tuesday.

Under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) law, each state is required to set up an Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR) comprising one member from the central tax department, and the other from the respective state.

In view of the confusion being created by contradictory rulings given by different authorities on the same or similar issues, the Finance Ministry is planning to set up a centralised appellate authority which could reconcile the contradictory verdicts of different AARs.

A decision in this regard is likely to be taken by the GST Council in its 28th meeting on July 21. If approved, the government would have to amend the GST law to create a centralised appellate authority.

Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said the proposal of setting up of a centralised AAR is under discussion of various committees of officers. He said it may so happen that one party itself having multiple state operations can go to different states and get different AAR verdicts. “So for that one way out could be to have a Centralised Appellate Authority rather than a centralised advance ruling authority. There can be an appellate authority on top of advance (ruling) authority. It can then uniformise it,” Adhia.

Inclusion of gas, ATF

The government said natural gas and jet fuel are ‘natural’ and ‘easier’ candidates for inclusion in the indirect tax regime. Adhia said the call for including the two in GST would be taken up the regime’s highest decision making body GST Council. He did not say if it would be on the agenda for the next GST Council meeting on July 21. The government has cut tax rates on a slew of goods and services as well as simplified rules in an attempt to rationalise the regime that reshaped India’s industrial landscape as it widened the country’s tiny tax base.