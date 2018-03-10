GST Council likely to simplify tax returns
New Delhi: The Goods and Services (GST) Council in its 26th meeting on Saturday is likely to simplify tax returns, sources from Ministry of Finance told ANI. The council, chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is also expected to discuss the extension of 3B returns, and the current position of revenue generated from GST.
Changes in the Anti-Profiteering Rules, which will give more flexibility and power to the apex body National Profiteering Authority (NAA) are also expected. Another important matter likely to be reviewed is the implementation of the new e-way bill for inter and intra-state movement of goods.
Also Read: Govt seeks nod for Rs 85k-cr extra spending
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, after the 25th GST Council meeting in January, had said that the implementation of the e-way bill for intra and inter-state movement of goods would start from February 1, with 15 states agreeing to implement it on a trial basis.
However, the trial phase was deferred on account of technical glitches on the official website.
Earlier in February, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister of Bihar, Sushil Modi had suggested that the e-way bill be made mandatory from April 1.
Also Read: ‘No expenditure cut in FY’18 to meet fiscal deficit target’
“From April 1, when the new financial year of 2018 – 2019 starts, (GoM) decided to start the inter-state movement of e-way bill system. In the first phase, only the inter-state movement of goods will be mandatorily required to take e-way bill and after a couple of weeks, the roll-out of intra-state movement of goods through e-way bill system will start,” Modi had told reporters.
JUST ARRIVED
- ‘Spirit of cooperative federalism good for India’, says PM Narendra Modi
- Bollywood nostalgia: Twinkle Khanna shares ‘priceless’ picture of late dad Rajesh Khanna
- French President Emmanuel Macron visits Rajghat
- Kollywood’s tribute to Sridevi: Kamal Haasan to take full responsibility in Rajinikanth’s absence
- Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi; seeks appointments to resolve sealing issue
EDITOR’S PICK
Historic Supreme Court nod for passive euthanasia
It is heartening that a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court has recognised a person’s right to die with…
Karnataka State flag issue ticklish
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah is indeed a wily operator. With elections to the Assembly slated before mid-May and very little to show…
We must follow Donald Trump’s protectionism
We need to change gears. Instead of running after FDI, we should focus on encouraging our businessmen to invest in…
No escape from Chinese tentacles
Although China is making alarming inroads in India’s neighbourhood, it must be admitted that India’s relations with its neighbours were…
Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, parties and politicians are prone to re-position themselves. So, expect the political mobility…