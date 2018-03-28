GST collections slip to Rs 85,174 cr in Feb

New Delhi : Revenue collections from Goods and Services Tax (GST) declined for the second straight month to Rs 85,174 crore in February as only 69 per cent of the assessees filed returns.

Around 59.51 lakh GSTR 3B returns were filed for February, which is 69 per cent of the total taxpayers who are required to file the monthly returns, the finance ministry said.

“The total revenue received under GST for February 2018 (received up to March 26) has been Rs 85,174 crore,” the ministry said.

The collection in January was Rs 86,318 crore, while in December and November it was Rs 88,929 crore and Rs 83,716 crore.

Till March 25, 1.05 crore taxpayers had been registered under GST. Of these, 18.17 lakh are composition dealers who are required to file returns every quarter and the rest, 86.37 lakh, are required to file returns every month.

Of the Rs 85,174 crore GST collected for February, Rs 14,945 crore has been garnered as Central GST and Rs 20,456 crore as State GST. Besides, Rs 42,456 crore has been collected as Integrated GST and Rs 7,317 crore as compensation cess.

A total amount of Rs 25,564 crore is being transferred from IGST to CGST/SGST account by way of settlement.

“Thus, the total collection of CGST and SGST up to March 26 (for February) is Rs 27,085 crore and Rs 33,880 crore respectively, including transfers by way of settlement,” the statement added.

GST collections were Rs 93,590 crore in July, Rs 93,029 crore in August, Rs 95,132 crore in September and Rs 85,931 crore in October, according to a finance ministry reply to the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry has simplified and reduced the number of columns in the complaint form to make it easier for consumers to report any profiteering activity by businesses post GST rollout. The number of columns in the simplified single-page form have been slashed to 16, of which 12 fields are mandatory, to make it convenient for people.

The original profiteering complaint form, though a single page document, had about 44 columns seeking a number of details and half of those fields were mandatory.

In the new form the applicant has to give his name and address and contact details along with proof of identity. Besides, the name and address of the supplier too are to be provided.