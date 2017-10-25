GST collections at Rs 92,150 cr in September

New Delhi : India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in September totalled Rs 92,150 crore and were collected from 42.91 lakh businesses, the government announced on Tuesday. “The total revenue in GST regime under different heads (up to October 23) for September 2017 is Rs 92,150 crore,” a Finance Ministry statement said here.

Of this, Rs 14,042 crore is on account of Central GST, and Rs 21,172 crore as State GST. Integrated GST collections stood at Rs 48,948 crore, of which Rs 23,951 crore came from imports. The government also said that the Compensation Cess was Rs 7,988 crore, of which Rs 722 crore was from imports in September.

Till Monday, 42.91 lakh business entities had filed September’s initial GSTR-3B return, which is basic self-assessment of sales and purchase, the statement added.