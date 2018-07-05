Group co has enough resources to repay dues: Shriram Transport

Mumbai : Shriram Transport Finance on Wednesday said that its promoters are in talks with SVL Group to ensure that the latter makes payment of dues to the company on or before the stipulated date.

Shares of the company came under huge selling pressure on Wednesday, plunging nearly 12 per cent, amid concerns over the group’s ability to repay holders of certain debentures. The stock tanked 11.83 per cent to settle at Rs 1,144.85 on BSE. During the day, it tumbled 19.34 per cent to Rs 1,047.20.

Its market valuation also declined Rs 3,482.18 crore to Rs 25,976.82 crore.

In June 2015, Shriram Transport had given corporate guarantees of Rs 870 crore for non-convertible debenture issued by SVL, its group company. The NCDs will mature in June 2019.

“SVL, its promoters/promoter group, and its associates, have enough resources to honour the payment of this loan whenever due and payable has reassured the same,” the firm said.

It added that in case of failure to do so, it will address the issue “through alternate mechanism to settle the dues.”

The statement from the company comes after reports by brokerage firms that Shriram Transport’s Rs 870 crore off-balance sheet corporate guarantee to SVL, that is currently facing financial stress, may get invoked and lead to higher provisioning, thereby impacting company’s earnings.