Govt will replace GST ordinance with a bill

New Delhi/Kolkata :The Cabinet on Friday approved replacing the Goods and Service Tax (Compensation to States) Ordinance by a bill, sources told PTI. The GST (Compensation to States) Act 2017 aims to provide for compensation to the states for the loss of revenue arising on account of implementation of Goods and Service Tax (GST) Act, they said.

It provides for imposition of compensation cess on intra-state/ inter-state supplies of goods and services. The GST Council in its 20th meeting held in August had recommended an increase of 10 per cent to 25 per cent in the maximum rate on certain type of motor vehicles. The Ordinance was promulgated on September 2, thus raising the maximum rates. Article 123 of the Constitution mandates that the ordinance be approved by the Parliament within six weeks of reconvening. Accordingly, the sources added the finance ministry had sought Cabinet nod for the replacement of the ordinance by the Goods and Service Tax (Compensation to States) Bill, 2017. The government has listed the bill for introduction in its Parliament business agenda for the next week.

Revenue shortfalls

Meanwhile, speaking in Kolkata, West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra said that there has been a shortfall of Rs 36,000 crore in projected revenues in the first four months post Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation.

While the projected collection at 14 per cent growth was Rs 1,72,000 crore, the actual figure realised had been Rs 1,36,000 crore, resulting in a deficit of Rs 36,000 crore for the first four months till November, Mitra, who is also a GST Council member, said on the sidelines of an event in the eastern city. He said the compensation amount, in case of revenue loss of the states after GST was Rs 55,000 crore.

This amount semed inadequate in the collection figures as it did not gain traction. According to Mitra, the main reason for the deficit was the inability of a vast section of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), to register themselves on the GSTN portal. “Due to this, many of them had gone back to the manual mode”, he said. In this regard, Mitra said he had urged the Centre to raise the compensation amount. The GST was rolled out from July 1. It comprises of the CGST, SGST and the IGST. The GST is a destination-based tax that is levied on every value-addition. The GST replaced multiple cascading taxes levied by the Centre and by the state governments.