Govt weighs infusing fresh capital into Air India

Hyderabad : After having failed to take the disinvestment plan of Air India ahead, the Centre is now mulling to infuse fresh capital into the ailing airlines, said an official in the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday.

RN Choubey, secretary, Civil Aviation, said the disinvestment plan would be taken up once the conditions were favourable.

A decision will be taken (on capital infusion into Air India). It will be taken very soon,” Choubey said.

“No support is given without some kind of timeline being determined for Air India to deliver. Whenever a government support is extended, there will be a corresponding timeline given to Air India to deliver on those expectations,” he further said.

Comprehensive plan for aviation sector in offing

HYDERABAD: The government is in the process of coming out with a comprehensive plan for the aviation sector with deliverables by 2035, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Thursday. He laid the foundation stone for Civil Aviation Research Organisation being set up by Airports Authority of India with an expenditure of Rs 250 crore at the Begumpet Airport here.