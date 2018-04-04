Govt wants state banks to cut non-core assets

New Delhi : The government plans to closely monitor measures being taken by public sector banks for sale of non-core assets during the financial year 2018-19, a senior finance ministry official said.

“We have front-loaded the capital infusion in state-owned banks. Now going forward, these banks will have to show intent to raise capital from equity market and cut stake in non-core assets,” the official said.

A lot of focus will be on banks’ plan to either exit their non-core assets like insurance ventures or reduce their existing stake as far as possible, the official said.

The finance ministry may seek status report from banks from time to time. This comes at a time when the government has reviewed all the overseas operations of state banks, with 35 of the 216 operations, including branches and joint ventures to be consolidated. In January, the government announced a capital infusion of Rs 88,139 crore into public sector banks.