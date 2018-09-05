Govt wants rupee to stabilise on its own

New Delhi : With the rupee hitting a fresh low, the government on Tuesday said the currency will stabilise on its own as there are no domestic factors contributing to this depreciation. The rupee hit a life low of Rs 71.57 to a US dollar earlier on Tuesday, making imports costlier and putting price pressures.

“Rupee has depreciated primarily on trade war fears and rise in global crude oil prices. The government does not have control over these…so there is only so much we can do,” a top official in the finance ministry, who wished not to be identified, said. The currency, he said, “will stabilise on its own as there are no domestic factors that contribute to this depreciation”.

However, this could widen the current account deficit as India would have to pay higher for its oil imports.

Moody’s Investors Service last week said there are risks of India breaching the 3.3 per cent fiscal deficit target for the current financial year as higher oil prices will add to short-term fiscal pressures.

Currency to decline further: SBI

NEW DELHI: The rupee may fall further against the US dollar, prompting the Reserve Bank to adopt “orthodox” monetary policy like hike in interest rate to check depreciation of the domestic currency, an SBI report said on Tuesday. In its research report ‘Ecowrap’, SBI said given the “inefficacy” of sterilised intervention, RBI may follow a relatively hands off policy in forex market for now. “The rupee has now depreciated by 6.2 per cent since June 2018 when RBI started hiking rates. Even as the decline is in consonance with strengthening of the dollar, we believe it may continue further,” it said.