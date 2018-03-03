Govt to set up new panel to supervise auditors

New Delhi : In the wake of the Rs 12,400-crore fraud at Punjab National Bank, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister has approved the proposal for setting up the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) in a move to implement stricter supervision of auditing firms and individuals.

The decision aims at deploying NFRA as an independent regulator for the auditing profession, which is one of the key changes brought in by the Companies Act, 2013, and makes way for the creation of one post of chairperson, three posts of full-time members and one post of secretary for NFRA.

The decision is expected to result in improved foreign/ domestic investments, enhancement of economic growth, supporting the globalisation of business by meeting international practices.

The jurisdiction of NFRA for investigation of Chartered Accountants and their firms under section 132 of the act would extend to listed firms and large unlisted public firms, the thresholds for which shall be prescribed in the rules. The Centre can also refer such other entities for investigation where public interest would be involved.

However, the Centre clarified that the inherent regulatory role of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) as provided for in the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 shall continue in respect of its members in general and specifically with respect to audits pertaining to private limited firms, and public unlisted companies below the threshold limit to be notified in the rules. The ICAI shall also continue to play its advisory role with respect to accounting and auditing standards and policies by making its recommendations to NFRA. The Quality Review Board (QRB) is slated to continue quality audit in respect of private limited companies, public unlisted companies below the prescribed threshold and also with respect to the audit of those companies that may be delegated to QRB by NFRA.