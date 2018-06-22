Govt to look into fresh Panama Paper leaks

New Delhi : The government on Thursday said it is looking into fresh findings under the ‘Panama Paper Leaks’ and law enforcement agencies will conduct investigations in appropriate cases.

The finance ministry release comes after the International Consortium of International Journalists revealed that more than 12 lakh new documents have surfaced.

Of this, at least 12,000 are linked to Indians that figure in the set of papers produced by Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca.

The second set of ‘Panama Papers’ details offshore companies, incorporated by Indian businessmen who did not figure in the 2016 leak, including Ajay Bijli, owner of PVR Cinemas, and members of his family; Kavin Bharti Mittal, chief executive officer of Hike Messenger and son of Sunil Bharti Mittal; and Asian Paints promoter Ashwin Dani’s son Jalaj Ashwin Dani, it was reported on Thursday.

After the initial leak in 2016, the government constituted a multi-agency group, headed by the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, to make enquiries into Indians named in the papers.