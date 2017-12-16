Govt to amend Specific Relief Act: Law Min

New Delhi : In a move to further ease procedures for doing business in the country, the Cabinet on Friday approved a bill proposing to amend the Specific Relief Act, 1963, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced in the capital.

The Minister said that with the concerned bill slated to be tabled in the winter session of Parliament, he was unable to elaborate on the proposed legislation, but said that it aims to improve thef “ease of doing business.” in the subcontinent. “The Specific Relief Act, 1963, is being changed substantially..being modernised for promoting growth and investment,” he added. The government has been contemplating amendments to the Act to limit the compensation and relief that courts can give in cases involving execution of infrastructure and development projects.