Govt to amend law for power purchase pacts

New Delhi : In the wake of some distribution companies dishonouring their power purchase agreements, the power ministry plans to “codify laws” so that such pacts are honoured,including stricter penalties for delinquencies, the government said.

The ministry wants to make it obligatory for state distribution companies to have power purchase agreements to cover the entire power requirements, including peak load, according to the release. The release, however, did not provide the details of the measures to be taken to ensure that 100% power requirements of a state are backed by power purchase agreements and that these are honoured. Officials of the power ministry will hold a meeting with energy ministers of all states in this regard on Nov 10-11, minister R.K. Singh said at the ASSOCHAM Global Investors’ India Forum, according to a release by the industry body.

“I am going to make obligations under power purchase agreements statutory binding that all discoms must have to cover 100% of requirement…,” the release said.