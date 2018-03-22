Govt seeks e-commerce firms’ views for formulating digital trade policy

New Delhi : The government on Wednesday sought inputs from leading e-commerce companies to help frame a policy framework to govern the sector. A meeting was held today with representatives of companies like Flipkart, Snapdeal, Wipro, and industry bodies Nasscom, CII and FICCI as well as officials from RBI and NPCI to discuss various issues, according to sources.

One of the sources said the government is looking at formulating a comprehensive policy and framework on digital commerce to provide clarity on various topics, including data protection, enforcement of current norms for e-commerce, promotion of local payment options and other measures with emphasis on boosting small enterprises and creation of jobs.

The process of framing such a policy is a complicated one as there are multiple stakeholders.