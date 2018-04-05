Govt plans to have more NCLT benches

New Delhi : The government plans to have more benches of the National Company Law Tribunal on the basis of case load, a senior official said today amid rising number of insolvency cases coming up before the NCLT.

Currently, there are 11 NCLT benches in different parts of the country, including two in the national capital. Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas said the strength of the NCLT would be doubled shortly. Around 16,000 cases have been disposed of by the tribunal in the last one-and-a-half years.