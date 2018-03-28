Govt may sell 76% stake in AI

New Delhi : The government plans to sell 76 per cent stake each in Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

For other Air India operations ranging from flight kitchen to engineering services, the government plans to sell 50-100 per cent stake, the source said on condition of anonymity.

Air India is a full-service airline operating on domestic, medium and long-haul international routes, while Air India Express operates international stations in the Gulf, western Asia, and Southeast Asia. The government will also invite preliminary bids to sell entire 100 per cent stake each in Alliance Air, a regional arm of the airline, Air India Engineering Services, and Air India Air Transport Services, the source added.

The government’s entire 50 per cent stake in Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd, the 50-50 joint venture between Air India and Singapore-based SATS, will also be up for sale, the source said. Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd provides airport, ground and cargo handling services, and in-flight catering in India.

Air India Express, Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd, and ground handling service provider Air India Air Transport Services are the only three profitable entities associated with Air India, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha had said.