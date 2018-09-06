Govt makes Jan Dhan scheme open-ended

New Delhi : The government on Wednesday decided to make the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) an open-ended scheme and added more incentives to encourage people to open bank accounts. The flagship financial inclusion scheme was launched in August 2014 for a period of four years.

In view of the “runaway success” of the scheme, now it has been decided to make it open-ended with more incentives, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters after the Union Cabinet meeting.

Jaitley said the over-draft limit for account holders has now been doubled to Rs 10,000. The free accident insurance cover for those opening Jan Dhan accounts after August 28 too has been doubled to Rs 2 lakh.

There will be no conditions attached for over-draft of up to Rs 2,000. Also, the upper age limit for availing the facility has been hiked to 65 from the earlier 60 years.

There are approximately 32.41 crore Jan Dhan accounts having a total deposit balance of Rs 81,200 crore.

About 30 lakh people have so far availed the over-draft facility. “It has been decided to continue the flagship financial inclusion programme PMJDY with focus on opening account from every household to every adult,” the minister said.