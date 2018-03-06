Govt looks to set up group for changes in SEZ policy

New Delhi : The government will constitute a group to suggest necessary changes in the policy for special economic zones (SEZs), Parliament was informed on Monday.

SEZs are export hubs and contribute significantly to the country’s total outbound shipments. “The government is in the process of constituting a group to study necessary changes in the SEZ policy,” Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The developers and units of these zones enjoy certain fiscal and non-fiscal incentives such as there is no licence required for import; full freedom for subcontracting; and no routine examination by customs authorities of export/import cargo. They also enjoy direct and indirect tax benefits.

In a separate reply, the minister said that to address concerns of rubber sector, the government has decided to constitute a task force on the commodity for finding out short term solutions and formulating long term strategies to tackle the problems.

He said the effort will be to work towards a rubber policy in consultation with state governments.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary said as much as 23,779 hectares of land, around 52 per cent of the area marked for the development of special economic zones, is lying vacant.

Panel mull ways to give fintech a shot in arm

New Delhi : The Centre on Monday constituted a committee headed by the Economic Affairs Secretary to consider ways for further development of the financial technology (Fintech) sector in India, an official announcement said.

The steering committee would look at the ways to make fintech related regulations more flexible and generate increased entrepreneurship in the sector, the finance ministry said. “The government constitutes a committee on fintech to consider various issues relating to development of the sector,” it said.