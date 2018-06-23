Govt looks to sell IDBI stake to LIC

New Delhi : The government has sought views from insurance regulator on a proposal for increasing Life Insurance Corp of India’s stake in IDBI Bank beyond the 15 per cent cap, a finance ministry officials said.

“The Department of Financial Services has written to Irdai (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) to seek its opinion on LIC being allowed to hold more than 15 per cent stake in IDBI Bank,” the official said. According to Irdai’s norms, an insurance company can only own up to 15 per cent equity stake in a single company.

The government has been keen to sell stake in IDBI Bank for some time now. At the time of the Union Budget 2016-17, the government had said it would consider the option of bringing its stake down to below 50 per cent in IDBI Bank. However, the plan has failed to take off because of the poor quality of the bank’s loan book. The government currently owns 81 per cent in the lender, according to shareholding data on the BSE website. LIC already owns 10 per cent in the bank.