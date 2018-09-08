Govt looks to sell AI’s ground-handling arm

New Delhi : The government is mulling strategic sale of Air India subsidiary AIATSL to raise funds and help cut debt of the national carrier, according to official sources.

Strategic sale of Air India Air Transport Service (AIATSL), which provides ground handling services, is being planned as part of the turnaround scheme for Air India which is reeling under a debt burden of Rs 48,000 crore at end of March 2017. The official sources said strategic sale of AIATSL is in the works. “The Expression of Interest (EoI) for bidders would be floated soon after the GoM clears the EoI,” the sources said. The stake sale plan follows the decision of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley led ministerial panel in June to make the airline competitive, but cutting down debt and raising resources by selling land assets and other subsidiaries.

The GoM had decided to revive Air India after the government’s offer to sale 76 per cent stake in the airline failed to attract any bidder earlier this year. The government had originally proposed to offload 76 per cent equity share capital of the national carrier as well as transfer the management control to private players. The buyer would have had to take over Rs 24,000 crore debt or the carrier along with over Rs 8,000 crore of liabilities.

However, the stake sale failed to attract any bidders when the bidding process got completed on May 31.

In June, the GoM then decided not to go ahead with Air India stake sale in an election year.

As per latest data, in 2016-17, two subsidiaries of Air India — AIATSL and Air India Express — posted profits.

While AIATSL earned Rs 61.66 crore profit in 2016-17 fiscal, another subsidiary AI Express earned Rs 297 crore as profit.

Some of the other subsidiaries of Air India include Air India Charters, IAL Airport Services, Airline Allied Services, Air India Engineering Services and Hotel Corporation of India.

Besides, catering services provider AISATS — a 50:50 joint venture between Air India and SATS — too posted profit of Rs 66.06 crore in 2016-17.

AIATSL was incorporated in June 2003 with the objective of carrying on the business of providing all types of services at airport.

Under the administrative control of Ministry of Civil Aviation, AIATSL is 100 per cent subsidiary of Air India.

The company is engaged in the business of providing repairing, maintaining, servicing, refurbishing providing engineering services of and for aircraft.

Industrial / Business operations of AIATSL include rendering airport ground handling services, including passenger, ramp, security and cargo handling for Air India.

Rs 500 cr to be raised via STLs

MUMBAI: National carrier Air India is looking to raise Rs 500 crore through short-term borrowings to meet its working capital requirements.

The short-term loan (STL) will be drawn in September in one or more tranches, according to the bid document. “Air India is inviting bids for government-guaranteed short-term loans (STLs) totalling to Rs 500 crore to meet its urgent working capital requirements,” the bid document said. The tenure of the loan will be for one year (renewable) from the date of availing the STL, it added. The banks have been asked to submit their bids by September 10.

In July, the government had sought Parliament’s approval for Rs 980 crore in supplementary grants towards equity infusion in the national carrier. The amount is still awaited by the carrier.

This is the second time in this fiscal year that the airline is borrowing for working capital.

10% stake in Ircon Intl to be sold

MUMBAI: The Centre is set to divest around 10 per cent in its railway subsidiary Ircon International, to raise Rs 467 crore. The firm has fixed the price band between Rs 470 to Rs 475 per share for its IPO. The IPO is comprising an offer for sale of 9,905,157 equity shares by government, and the issue proposes to open on September 17 and close on September 19.

11 cos shortlisted for buyback

NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry has shortlisted about a dozen companies, including Coal India, NTPC, NALCO and NMDC, for a possible buyback of shares in the ongoing financial year.

The other companies which are in the list include NLC, BHEL, NHPC, NBCC, SJVN, KIOCL and Hindustan Aeronautics, officials said. Earlier this week, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) discussed buyback option with these companies, following which the list has been drafted. These CPSEs have been asked to buy back the shares following the capital restructuring guidelines set out by DIPAM on May 27, 2016.

Officials however said in view of the business plans of CPSEs, not all in the list would be able to buy back the shares in 2018-19.

As per the guidelines, CPSEs having net worth of at least Rs 2,000 crore and cash and bank balance of above Rs 1,000 crore have to mandatorily go in for share buyback.

It had also asked every CPSE to analyse in the first board meeting after the closure of a financial year the cash and bank balance, expansion plans, borrowing plans, net worth and market value of shares and explore option for buying back of shares.

Share buybacks offer a route for companies to return some wealth to their shareholders, while potentially boosting their stock prices.