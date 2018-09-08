Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#HardikPatel
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#Section377Verdict
#IndiavsEngland2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Business / Govt liabilities hit Rs 79.8 L-cr

Govt liabilities hit Rs 79.8 L-cr

— By Agencies | Sep 08, 2018 12:11 am
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi : Total liabilities of the government increased to Rs 79.8 lakh crore at end-June 2018 from Rs 77.98 lakh crore at end-March 2018, data on public debt showed. Public debt accounted for 89.3 per cent of total outstanding liabilities at end-June 2018 with internal debt accounting for 83.0 per cent share.

Nearly 24.9 per cent of the outstanding dated securities had a residual maturity of less than five years. The holding pattern indicates a share of 42.7 per cent for commercial banks and 23.5 per cent for insurance companies by end-March 2018. G-Sec yields have shown a hardening trend in first quarter of the fiscal with the increase in weighted average yield of primary issuances to 7.76 per cent from 7.34 per cent since the last quarter.


EDITOR’S PICK