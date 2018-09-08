Govt liabilities hit Rs 79.8 L-cr

New Delhi : Total liabilities of the government increased to Rs 79.8 lakh crore at end-June 2018 from Rs 77.98 lakh crore at end-March 2018, data on public debt showed. Public debt accounted for 89.3 per cent of total outstanding liabilities at end-June 2018 with internal debt accounting for 83.0 per cent share.

Nearly 24.9 per cent of the outstanding dated securities had a residual maturity of less than five years. The holding pattern indicates a share of 42.7 per cent for commercial banks and 23.5 per cent for insurance companies by end-March 2018. G-Sec yields have shown a hardening trend in first quarter of the fiscal with the increase in weighted average yield of primary issuances to 7.76 per cent from 7.34 per cent since the last quarter.