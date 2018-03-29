Govt invites EoI to divest 76% in AI

New Delhi : The government has invited ‘Expression of Interest’ to divest 76 per cent stake in the national passenger carrier Air India (AI).

The development follows the issue of Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) which invited “Expression of Interest” for the strategic divestment of AI, along with the airline’s shares in AIXL (AI Express) and AISATS (Air India SATS Airport Services) from private entities including the airline’s employees. The central government owns 100 per cent equity of Air India. In turn the airline has a cent per cent stake in AI Express, while it holds 50 per cent stake in the joint venture AISATS. “The Government of India has given ‘in-principle’ nod for the disinvestment of AI by way of the transfer of management control and sale of 76 per cent share capital of AI held by GOI, which will include AI’s shareholding interest in the AIXL and AISATS,” PIM document said.