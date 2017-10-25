Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Business / Govt eyes Rs 800 cr from stake sale in NLC

Govt eyes Rs 800 cr from stake sale in NLC

— By Agencies | Oct 25, 2017 12:06 am
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi : The government will sell up to 5 per cent stake at a floor price of Rs 94 apiece in mining PSU Neyveli Lignite (NLC) through a two-day offer for sale beginning tomorrow, a finance ministry official said.

The government is selling 3 per cent in NLC, with a green-shoe option to sell another 2 per cent in the OFS, the official said Tuesday.

The issue will open for institutional buyers on Wednesday. For retail investors the issue will open on October 25, who will get a further discount of 3.5 per cent. The 5 per cent stake sale would fetch about Rs 800 crore to the exchequer.


The government has already raised over Rs 19,000 crore through PSU disinvestment in the current fiscal.The government targets to raise Rs 72,500 crore through PSU stake sale, including strategic sale and listing of insurance PSUs, in the current fiscal. Government On Tuesday said that it would be able to meet the divestment target for this fiscal.

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…