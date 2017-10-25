Govt eyes Rs 800 cr from stake sale in NLC

New Delhi : The government will sell up to 5 per cent stake at a floor price of Rs 94 apiece in mining PSU Neyveli Lignite (NLC) through a two-day offer for sale beginning tomorrow, a finance ministry official said.

The government is selling 3 per cent in NLC, with a green-shoe option to sell another 2 per cent in the OFS, the official said Tuesday.

The issue will open for institutional buyers on Wednesday. For retail investors the issue will open on October 25, who will get a further discount of 3.5 per cent. The 5 per cent stake sale would fetch about Rs 800 crore to the exchequer.

The government has already raised over Rs 19,000 crore through PSU disinvestment in the current fiscal.The government targets to raise Rs 72,500 crore through PSU stake sale, including strategic sale and listing of insurance PSUs, in the current fiscal. Government On Tuesday said that it would be able to meet the divestment target for this fiscal.