Govt bats for synergy among PSU telcos

New Delhi : The government on Thursday announced a strategic plan to boost synergy among seven state-owned telecom companies.

The plan seeks to create greater synergy among companies that are under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) — Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), ITI, Bharat Broadband Network (BBNL), Telecommunications Consultants India (TCIL), Centre for Development of Telematics (CDoT) and Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipments (TEC).

The strategic plan for synergizing PSUs of India aims at rationalising human resources, pooling of training capacity and other resources, optimum utilisation of land and buildings, settlement of legal issues etc to promote make in India, DoT said. The plan, work on which began in January 2016, has well-defined timelines for achieving synergies in operations, the government said.

Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the government has no plans to merge the two state-run telecom companies Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd at present.

While MTNL and BSNL have telecom services across the country.