‘Government, bureaucracy mistrust at peak’

Mumbai : During the Independence era, there was immeasurable level of trust between the government and people, stated former railway board, Chairman, Vivek Sahai. However, that trust was lost within 17 years.

While speaking at headquarter of state-run BPCL for Vigilance Awareness Week, he said, “It took about 17 years for the government to realise to have this (central vigilance commission) body. In 1947 and few years beyond that there was immeasurable level of trust between the government and people.”

“Politicians does not trust the bureaucrat and bureaucrat does not trust the politicians. Think about that the common man.” He added, “Today, we have a situation where we don’t trust anyone.” This lowering trust factor was the reason Lokpal Bill had to be introduced to keep a tab on legislature, the former chairman said.