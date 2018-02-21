Google Pay replaces Android Pay, Google Wallet

San Francisco: In a bid to take on Apple Pay, Google has rolled out a new app called “Google Pay” that replaces its two earlier services — Android Pay and Google Wallet. Just like Android Pay, Google Pay can be used for paying for public transportation in cities like London, Portland and Kiev.

“We’re currently working on bringing Google Pay to all Google products, so whether you’re shopping on Chrome or with your Assistant, you’ll have a consistent checkout experience using the cards saved to your Google Account,” Gerardo Capiel, Product Management Director, Consumer Payments at Google, said in a blog post late on Tuesday.

Google also plans to integrate “Google Pay Send” into the app in the coming months. “If you live in the US or the UK, you’ll be able to use it to send and request money within the next few months. In the meantime, the Wallet app is now called “Google Pay Send”, the post added.

With Google Pay, you can check out in hundreds of apps without having to enter your payment information. Google Pay’s new Home tab gives users the information they need like recent purchases, nearby stores, easy access to rewards and helpful tips. Google Pay is available for download in Play Store for Android users.

“Like all Google products, Google Pay comes with strong security protections to safeguard your account and personal data from security threats,” Capiel said.